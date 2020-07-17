Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 5.6% in the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.