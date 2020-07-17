Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

