Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

