Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,008.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

