Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

