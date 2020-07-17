Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 11,605 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,497 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,970,000 after buying an additional 1,373,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

