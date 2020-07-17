Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 185,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 136,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

