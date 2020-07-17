Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,296 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,501,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,264,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

