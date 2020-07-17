Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Shares of RTX opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

