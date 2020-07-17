Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.96.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

