Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kadmon (KDMN)

7/14/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/9/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/28/2020 – Kadmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2020 – Kadmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – Kadmon is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $52,541,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,998,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

