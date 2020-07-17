Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Talos Energy (TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2020 – Talos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Talos Energy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

6/24/2020 – Talos Energy is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Talos Energy is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Talos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

6/17/2020 – Talos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

6/11/2020 – Talos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Talos Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 4,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.24.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

