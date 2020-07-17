Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 3,294 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after acquiring an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $392.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

