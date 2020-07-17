Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $326.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $329.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

