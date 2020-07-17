Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,918 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,147 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $433.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

