Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,034,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

