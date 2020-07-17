Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,861,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

