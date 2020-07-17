Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BMY opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

