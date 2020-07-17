Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,019,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

