Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 308.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 94,776 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.1% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

