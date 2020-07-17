Welch & Forbes LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

