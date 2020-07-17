Welch & Forbes LLC Has $15.30 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.