Welch & Forbes LLC Has $20.60 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

