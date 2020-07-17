Welch & Forbes LLC Has $40.54 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.