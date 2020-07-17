Welch & Forbes LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $97.33 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

