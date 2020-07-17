Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $60,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDXX opened at $340.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average is $279.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $345.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

