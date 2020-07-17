Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 13,226 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.