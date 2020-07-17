Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $55,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

