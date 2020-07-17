Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

