Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

