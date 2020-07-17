Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,951. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

