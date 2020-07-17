Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 4,941,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

