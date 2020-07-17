WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get WFD Unibail Rodamco alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WFD Unibail Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.