Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $237.48

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $237.48 and traded as low as $161.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 115,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

