Wings 1-Day Volume Tops $207,188.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $207,188.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.04894784 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032313 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

