Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.28

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.28 and traded as low as $41.18. Winpak shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 113,177 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPK shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Winpak alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 11.34.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$286.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.