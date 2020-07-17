Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,747. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.