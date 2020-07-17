WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

NYSE:WNS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,976. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

