Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.29.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,449. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,675 shares of company stock worth $84,173,799 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

