Worldline’s (WWLNF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WWLNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Worldline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS WWLNF remained flat at $$85.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81.

