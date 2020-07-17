Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 622.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $18.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,230. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.