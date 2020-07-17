Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Million

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 622.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $18.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,230. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

