Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.157-1.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Xylem also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

