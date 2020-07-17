Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AUY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 334,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,336. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 811,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 3,741,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

