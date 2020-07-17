YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

