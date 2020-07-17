Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

ALRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.72.

In other news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

