Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post $0.32 EPS

Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. Capital City Bank Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital City Bank Group.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.