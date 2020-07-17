Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post $111.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.80 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $453.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.50 million to $463.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.95 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $458.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,405.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,027. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

