Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. 317,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

