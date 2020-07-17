Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.17. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

KKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

