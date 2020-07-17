Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. Masco reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after buying an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,030,000 after buying an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 531,567 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 45,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,117. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

